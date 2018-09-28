Weather forecast for Sep 29: Hyderabad to see isolated rains in next 24 hours

New Delhi, Sep 28: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai for September 29.

Bengaluru:

The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that Light to moderate rains with one or two heavy spells are expected over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and South Interior Karnataka. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 79 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhi received moderate to heavy rains due to the effect of a Low-Pressure Area which was persisting over Haryana and a Western Disturbance persisting over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. As per Skymet weather, rise in day temperatures by a couple of degrees in the next few days. However, morning and night are expected to remain comfortable. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 61 per cent.

Hyderabad:

Monsoon has entered into weak phase and thus, the rains have reduced significantly across the country. As per weathermen, similar weather conditions will prevail over the region for another 48 hours. However, as the system fades away, the weather over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Telangana will become almost dry, with rise in temperatures in next 2-3 days. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 79 per cent.

Chennai:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Normal Monsoon conditions would occur over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, South Chhattisgarh, parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, South Konkan and Goa, South Madhya Maharashtra, interior parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala., giving scattered light to moderate rains. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 69 per cent.

Mumbai:

Mumbai rains had remained on the backseat for quite some time now. In fact, the city had been seeing only light rainfall activity for a long time now. Moreover, the city had seen dry weather conditions for about three four days, before that also, rains were very light over the capital city of Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity around 68 per cent.