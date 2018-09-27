Weather forecast for Sep 28: More showers likely in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Sep 27: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai for September 28.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru rains of varying intensity have been lashing the state capital of Karnataka for the past two to three days or so. The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that rainfall activity is expected to continue over the city of Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 79 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhiites woke up to a cool, pleasant morning Thursday with minimum temperature of 22.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average. No rainfall was recorded in past 24 hours, though the city had received rain earlier in the week. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 61 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Scattered light to moderate rains are expected over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, South Chattisgarh, parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, South Konkan and Goa, South Madhya Maharashtra, interior parts of Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 79 per cent.

Chennai:

As per Skymet weather, Light rains will be experienced over few places of Coastal Tamil Nadu. These rain activities are expected to continue for next two to three days. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 71 per cent.