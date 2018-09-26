Weather forecast for Sep 27: Good rains likely in Bengaluru, Chennai

New Delhi, Sep 26: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai for September 26.

Bengaluru:

The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that Subdued monsoon activity will be experienced over few places of Bihar, Jharkhand, South Chattisgarh, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka, South Konkan and Goa, South Madhya Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 79 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhi weather this time has been a great one both in terms of rains as well as temperatures. As per Skymet weather, rains have finally bid Delhi and the NCR region adieu. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 78 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, During the next 24 hours, normal monsoon activity is expected over West Bengal, Sikkim, North Eastern States, some parts of Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka,South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Interior parts of Tamil Nadu, parts of Rayalseema. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 77 per cent.

Chennai:

As per Skymet weather, Good rains over the states of Karnataka and Interior Tamil Nadu. Rain intensity will be less over Coastal Tamil Nadu and Telangana. These rain activities are expected to continue for next two to three days. Thereafter, due to weakening of these weather systems, rain intensity is likely to decrease once again.