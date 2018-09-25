Weather forecast for Sep 26: Rain in Kerala, Karnataka in next 24-48 hours

New Delhi, Sep 25: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai for September 25.

Bengaluru:

Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka have seen normal rains. The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that a Cyclonic Circulation is persisting over east central Andaman Sea of Karnataka Coast. Therefore, rainfall over scattered areas is expected to continue over Karnataka for next two to three days. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 79 per cent.

Delhi:

As per Skymet weather, Cyclone Daye has weakened into a low-pressure area and is now lying over North Rajasthan and adjoining Haryana. Thus, the system is expected to stay for another 12 hours due to which rains will continue today and take a backseat tomorrow. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 78 per cent.

Hyderabad:

Coastal Andhra Pradesh witnessed light rain along with one or two moderate spells in the state of Telangana during the last 24 hours. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Places like Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Hyderabad and Khammam may see scattered rain and thundershowers. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 77 per cent.

Mumbai:

As per Skymet weather, subdued Monsoon conditions are likely North Punjab, East Haryana, Delhi Northwest Uttar Pradesh, rest of West Bengal, parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, South Chhattisgarh, Telangana, South Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and parts of Vidarbha. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 70 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram:

God's own country- Kerala is the only state in our country which has experienced rain in super abundance. The tourism industry got affected and came to a standstill because of widespread flooding due to very heavy rains during the month of August. Normal rains are expected because no such vigorous rains will be experienced over there.