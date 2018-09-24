  • search

Weather forecast for Sep 25: Bengaluru rains to continue for next 2 to 3 days

By
    New Delhi, Sep 24: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai for September 25.

    Weather forecast for Sep 25: Bengaluru rains to continue for next 2 to 3 days

    Bengaluru:

    Active Monsoon has brought some heavy rains and pleasant weather for the Silicon Valley of India. As per Skymet weather, on and off rain and thundershowers would continue over Bengaluru for at least the next two to three days. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 79 per cent.

    Delhi:

    Delhi rains have made an appearance once again giving good showers over the city for the last two to three days or so. As per Skymet weather, Cyclone Daye has weakened into a low-pressure area and is now lying over North Rajasthan and adjoining Haryana. Thus, the system is expected to stay for another 12 hours due to which rains will continue today and take a backseat tomorrow. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 78 per cent.

    Hyderabad:

    The last 24 hours also saw light to moderate rains occurring over some parts of Tamil Nadu along with coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Hyderabad will only see light rains in the next 12 hours. Other parts of Telangana will also see light rainfall only. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity around 75 per cent.

    Mumbai:

    As per Skymet weather, Light to moderate rains are expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, parts of Odisha, Interior Karnataka, Interior Tamil Nadu and parts of Konkan & Goa. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 71 per cent.

    weather forecast indian meteorological department bengaluru rains

    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 16:49 [IST]
