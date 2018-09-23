Weather forecast for Sep 24: On and off rains likely in Hyderabad

New Delhi, Sep 23: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai for September 24.

Bengaluru:

During the last 24 hours, Moderate rains will occur over East Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Northwest Madhya Pradesh, South Karnataka, Kerala and parts of northeastern states. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 77 per cent.

Delhi:

As per Skymet weather, moderate rainfall activity will occur over Delhi-NCR region during the next 36-48 hours. Significant fall is day and night temperatures is also expected. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 27 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 91 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Scattered light rains are likely over East Gujarat, parts of West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, East Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 73 per cent.

Mumbai:

Vidarbha region of Maharashtra recorded heavy to very heavy rains over many places during the last 24 hours. As per Skymet weather, Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Satara and Mahabaleshwar will see light rains. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 75 per cent.