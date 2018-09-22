Weather forecast for Sep 23: Light rains likely over Bengaluru in next 24 hours

New Delhi, Sep 22: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai for September 23.

Bengaluru

During the last 24 hours, many parts of South Interior Karnataka experienced light rainfall activity. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, regions of South Interior Karnataka will experience moderate to heavy rains after 24 to 36 hours. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 68 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhi-NCR region including Gurugram and Noida, are experiencing light to moderate rainfall activity since the last 24 hours. As per Skymet weather, moderate rainfall activity will occur over Delhi-NCR region during the next 36-48 hours. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 73 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, light rains are expected over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, South Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat and West Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 27 degree Celsius and humidity around 84 per cent.

Mumbai:

Vidarbha region of Maharashtra recorded heavy to very heavy rains over many places during the last 24 hours. As per Skymet weather, Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Satara and Mahabaleshwar will see light rains. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 75 per cent.