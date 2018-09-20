Weather forecast for Sep 21: Light to moderate rains likely over Mumbai in next 24-36 hours

New Delhi, Sep 20: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata for September 21.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Scattered light to moderate rains are likely over rest Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 68 per cent.

Delhi:

Moderate to heavy rains, kept the weather extremely pleasant contrary to the fact that the month is known for hot and sultry weather. As per Skymet weather, Weather would continue to remain dry for another 24 hours, however, the city is now gearing up for another spell of rains. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 73 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Monsoon would be vigorous over Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, giving heavy to very heavy rains. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 27 degree Celsius and humidity around 84 per cent.

Kolkata:

West Bengal and Odisha are all set to witness heavy Monsoon 2018 today. As per Skymet weather, during the last 24 hours, many parts of Odisha and isolated pockets of Gangetic West Bengal have received heavy rainfall activity. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity around 86 per cent.

Mumbai:

As per Skymet weather, light to moderate rainfall activity to occur over Mumbai and its nearby areas during the next 24-36 hours. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 75 per cent.