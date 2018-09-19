Weather forecast for Sep 20: Heavy rains likely in Kolkata

New Delhi, Sep 19: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata for September 20.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Scattered light to moderate rains would occur over remaining parts of West Bengal, Odisha, South Chhattisgarh, Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Konkan & Goa including Mumbai. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 61 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhi- NCR has been witnessing dry and warm weather conditions since last week. As per Skymet weather, dry weather to continue until September 21. However, weather conditions are all set to change by weekend. By September 22, rains would once again make an appearance over the national capital and adjoining areas of Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 55 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Scattered light rains are likely over northeastern states, Bihar, rest parts of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala and North Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 67 per cent.

Kolkata:

The weather over West Bengal remained dry during the last 24 hours but at the same time, scattered showers were observed in Odisha. As per Skymet weather, scattered showers will carry on over remaining parts of West Bengal. However, the intensity would increase considerably over Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during the next 48 hours wherein few heavy to very heavy spells are expected. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity around 86 per cent.