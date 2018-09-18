Weather forecast for Sep 19: Heavy rains likely to lash Hyderabad after 24 hours

New Delhi, Sep 18: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai for September 19.

Bengaluru:

Rainfall activities are likely to reduce from South Karnataka in the upcoming 24 hours. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, light rains will occur over Karnataka and Kerala. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 63 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhi- NCR has been witnessing dry and warm weather conditions since last week. As per Skymet weather, dry weather to continue until September 21. However, weather conditions are all set to change by weekend. By September 22, rains would once again make an appearance over the national capital and adjoining areas of Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 53 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, scattered heavy rainfall activity is expected over Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bay Islands. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 70 per cent.

Chennai:

As per Skymet weather, Light to moderate rains are possible over Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka and North Tamil Nadu including Chennai. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 68 per cent.