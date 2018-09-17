Weather forecast for Sep 18: Chennai rains to continue during next 24 hours

New Delhi, Sep 17: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai for September 18.

Bengaluru:

Rainfall activities are likely to reduce from South Karnataka in the upcoming 24 hours. As per Skymet weather, During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rains with few heavy spells are expected over South Andhra Pradesh, North Coastal Tamil Nadu and parts of South Interior Karnataka. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 73 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhi, the national capital of India on Monday woke up to a bright and sunny morning. However, cloudy sky is forecast for the next 24 hours as predicted by the weatherman at the Skymet Weather. Earlier, India Meteorological Department predicted rainfall over Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. An active Monsoon is also likely to prevail over West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 35 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 56 per cent.

Hyderabad:

The state of Telangana has remained dry. As per Skymet weather, light to moderate rains are expected at many places with heavy showers over a few areas of Rayalaseema, eastern parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh as well as Telangana. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 75 per cent.

Mumbai:

Mumbai rains have remained on the backseat for quite some time now. As per Skymet weather, light rainfall is expected over some parts of Mumbai and its suburban areas during next 24 to 48 hours. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 70 per cent.

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu has been receiving good rains, as a cyclonic circulation is seen over Andhra Pradesh and a trough is running from this system up to Tamil Nadu. As per Skymet weather, weatherman expect a system to develop in Bay of Bengal, thus rainfall activity is likely to continue over many parts of the state during the next 24 hours. However, after 24 hours, rains will reduce significantly. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 68 per cent.