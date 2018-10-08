Weather forecast for Oct 9: Rain likely to reduce in Chennai after 24 hours

New Delhi, Oct 7: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Thiruvananthpuram for October 8.

Bengaluru:

The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast during the next 24 hours, Light rains with few moderate spells are likely over Konkan & Goa, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 71 per cent.

Delhi:

The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that in the next 24 hours, the northern plains including Delhi would remain dry. Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality has slipped back to poor category due to change in direction of the wind, which is now flowing from stubble burning areas in Punjab and Haryana, authorities said Monday. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 45 per cent.

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu received heavy to very heavy rainfall activity during the last few days. These rains were attributed to the low-pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea which gradually intensified into a cyclone. The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that light to moderate rains will continue over the state for another 24 hours. However, weather to go completely dry and on and off light rains are expected to continue during the next few days. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 74 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The state of Kerala received excess rainfall activity during the first week of October. As of October 7, Kerala is largely rain surplus by 51%. In fact, during the Southwest Monsoon also, Kerala ended with excess rains. The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that rain intensity to reduce by some extent, however, moderate rains with one or two heavy spells will continue over the state for another 24 to 36 hours. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 83 per cent.