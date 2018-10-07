Weather forecast for Oct 8: Rains to continue over Chennai for another 48 hours

New Delhi, Oct 7: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Thiruvananthpuram for October 8.

Bengaluru:

Due to the effect of the well-marked low-pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea the state of Karnataka received scattered light to moderate rainfall activity during the last 24 hours. The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that the sky conditions will be cloudy over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. Light rain is expected over many places along with few moderate spells over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during the next two to three days. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 71 per cent.

Delhi:

As per Skymet weather, the Western Disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir would give light rain over the state with parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The induced circulation over North Rajasthan may cause isolated activity in Northeast Rajasthan, adjoining Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. However, rest of the northern plains including Delhi would remain dry. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 45 per cent.

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu continues to record moderate to heavy rains during the last 24 hours as well. However, intensity of rains was more over southern parts of the state. The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that Chennai is expected to record moderate rain and thundershowers with isolated heavy spells during the next 24 hours as well. In fact, entire Tamil Nadu would see rain activity of similar intensity, particularly southern parts would continue with heavy rains. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 74 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rains with few heavy spells will occur over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 83 per cent.