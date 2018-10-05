  • search

Weather forecast for Oct 6: Heavy rains to continue in Chennai for another 24 to 48 hours

    New Delhi, Oct 5: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and for October 5.

    Bengaluru:

    The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rains with few heavy spells will occur over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, South Karnataka and Lakshadweep. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 80 per cent.

    Delhi:

    Southwest Monsoon 2018 has withdrawn from the northwestern plains of the country. As per Skymet Weather meteorologists, a change in weather is foreseen around October 9. Delhi along with the entire northwestern plains will experience patchy rains on October 10-12. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 47 per cent.

    Mumbai:

    As per Skymet weather, Scattered light to moderate rains are likely to occur over Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Madhya Maharashtra, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity around 68 per cent.

    Chennai:

    Chennai rains have picked up pace after Southwest Monsoon officially bid adieu to the country. Moreover, the city has been seeing good rains for the last 48 hours or so. The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that Chennai rains are expected to remain heavy for another 24 to 48 hours or so. Moreover, a few very hefty showers may also occur over the city and its adjoining areas in the coming days. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 74 per cent.

    weather forecast chennai heavy rains indian meteorological department

    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 17:01 [IST]
