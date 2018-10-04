Weather forecast for Oct 5: Heavy rains likely over Kerala in next 24 hours

New Delhi, Oct 4: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Thiruvananthpuram for October 5.

Bengaluru:

The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that during the next 24 hours, Light to moderate rains with isolated heavy spells are likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 70 per cent.

Delhi:

The Southwest Monsoon 2018 has completely withdrawn from India's capital territory, Delhi. Due to the interaction of these two weather systems, Delhi will experience patchy rains on October 10-12. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 53 per cent.

Mumbai:

With Monsoon 2018 retreating from the neighborhood, Mumbai is now battling hot weather conditions. Both the day and night temperature would continue to settle above average, making weather uncomfortable at least for next two days. As per Skymet weather, Mumbaikars would see relief only during the late afternoon after the sea breeze sets in. Any major respite is only expected by October 5 or 6. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity around 68 per cent.

Chennai:

Rains in Tamil Nadu have begun had already been reiterated by Skymet Weather. Moreover, the state has been witnessing heavy showers as well. The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that during the next 24 hours Now, during the next 24 hours also, rains are expected to continue over many parts of Tamil Nadu as the circulation continues to persist over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu Coast. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 77 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The state of Kerala has begun to witness heavy rains in many pockets with some areas even recording rainfall in three digits. The state of Kerala has begun to witness heavy rains in many pockets with some areas even recording rainfall in three digits. Moreover, the state has put three districts in the southern parts on alert including Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad after heavy rains while a yellow alert has been issued many other parts of the state of Kerala. heavy showers are expected to continue over the state of Kerala in the next 24 hours. The intensity of rains will increase thereafter and between October 6 and 8, several parts of the state. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 83 per cent.