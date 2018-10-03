Weather forecast for Oct 4: On and off rains likely in Hyderabad in next 24 to 48 hours

New Delhi, Oct 3: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Thiruvananthpuram for October 4.

Bengaluru:

The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that during the next 24 hours, Scattered light to moderate rains will be experienced over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Assam, Coastal Karnataka and South interior Karnataka. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 70 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhi on Wednesday woke up to a bright and sunny morning. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Days are likely to stay warm for next 10 to 15 days following which, the day temperatures will start to decline. Dry winds from North-west direction have reduced the humidity and the sky condition is also clear. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 55 per cent.

Hyderabad:

Telangana along with its capital city of Hyderabad has been reeling under hot weather conditions ever since the Monsoon has started retreating from the parts of the country. As per Skymet weather, On and off patchy rains are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours, which may bring in some relief. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 67 per cent.

Mumbai:

With Monsoon 2018 retreating from the neighborhood, Mumbai is now battling hot weather conditions. Both the day and night temperature would continue to settle above average, making weather uncomfortable at least for next two days. As per Skymet weather, Mumbaikars would see relief only during the late afternoon after the sea breeze sets in. Any major respite is only expected by October 5 or 6. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity around 68 per cent.

Chennai:

The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that during the next 24 hours light to moderate rains with one or two heavy spells are expected to continue over Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity around 76 per cent.