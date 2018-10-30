Weather forecast for Oct 31: Chennai rains likely to return as Northeast Monsoon to make onset

New Delhi, Oct 30: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai on October 31.

Bengaluru:

Bangaloreans have been witnessing once again experiencing dry weather with no rains. According to Google, the city would witness scattered Thunderstorms on October 31. Meanwhile, the Northeast Monsoon is also expected to make onset by the first week of November. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 59 per cent.

Delhi:

Situation remains grim for Delhi-NCR as air quality continued to deteriorate. With overall Air Quality Index of 361, with most places remaining in the "very poor" category and some in severe category. As per Skymet weather, weather conditions would continue to be unfavourable along with persistent stubble burning and vehicular pollution. With this, residents need to gear up for highly polluted Diwali this year. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 49 per cent.

Chennai:

Rains have once again picked up pace over Tamil Nadu, which has been battling deficit rains. As per Skymet weather, in view of the Northeast Monsoon making onset, widespread rains are expected to lash the state of Tamil Nadu during the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 80 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Scattered light to moderate rains are expected over Coastal Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Odisha and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 43 per cent.