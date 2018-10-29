Weather forecast for Oct 30: Bengaluru to see good rains in November

New Delhi, Oct 29: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai on October 30.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru is once again experiencing dry weather with no rains for past 10 days. The month of September is the rainiest month for Bengaluru followed by October. According to Skymet weather, the month of November will bring good rains in Bengaluru. The Northeast Monsoon is also expected to settle in by the first week of November. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 39 per cent.

Delhi:

As per Skymet weather, pollution level likely to increase over Delhi and northwestern plains. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 44 per cent.

Chennai:

The state of Tamil Nadu is usually the main beneficiary on account of the Northeast Monsoon season. Despite a delayed onset of Northeast Monsoon, Tamil Nadu has seen pretty good rains at least during the first half of October. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 66 per cent.

Kolkata:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, scattered light to moderate rains are expected over Gangetic West Bengal, Coastal Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and parts of Tamil Nadu.