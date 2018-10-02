Weather forecast for Oct 3: Good rains likely in Mumbai

New Delhi, Oct 2: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Thiruvananthpuram for October 3.

Bengaluru

The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that during the next 24 hours, Scattered light to moderate rains will be experienced over South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 70 per cent.

Delhi:

The Southwest Monsoon has bid adieu from the capital region Delhi leaving behind dry and warm weather. As per Skymet weather, elhi may experience light rains from October 9 till October 11. There are also chances of a fall in temperature by three to four degree -Celsius, but this will be for a very short period. In short, weather will be comfortable and enjoyable around October 9 till 11. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 35 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 49 per cent.

Mumbai:

During the last 24 hours, weather over the state of Maharashtra remained almost dry. However, scattered light to moderate rains occurred over few places. As per Skymet weather, isolated light to moderate rainfall activity to continue over many parts of the state. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity around 68 per cent.

Thiruvananthpuram:

Kerala has already started recording rains of varying intensity. As per Skymet weather, from October 4, rainfall activity is likely to increase substantially over the state as heavy to very heavy rains are expected. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity around 82 per cent.

Chennai:

The commencement of Northeast Monsoon over Tamil Nadu takes places during second of October, but rains pick up pace since the beginning of this month. As per Skymet weather, moderate to heavy showers have been seen over some parts of the state in the last 24 hours time. Around October 5, rains are likely to pick up pace, as a system possibly in the form of low-pressure area is likely to form over North Coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 69 per cent.