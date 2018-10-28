Weather forecast for Oct 29: Rain likely to increase in Chennai

New Delhi, Oct 28: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai on October 29.

Bengaluru:

According to Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, the state of Karnataka and Telangana are expected to remain almost dry. Increased clouding along with rain and thundershower activity may be observed over Andhra Pradesh, after 48 hours. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 39 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhi pollution is back again and that too to stay for a long time now. Air quality has been deteriorating day by day and did plunge to a lower level yesterday. Delhi's air quality that at present is in the severe zone for several places including Mundka at 322, and Pusa at 358 at 1 pm today. As per Skymet weather, As Diwali nears, the bursting of firecrackers is expected to make the Delhi air quality deteriorate to hazardous levels in the coming days. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 44 per cent.

Chennai:

The southern parts of Coastal Tamil Nadu witnessed light to moderate rainfall activity over few places during the last 24 hours. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, rain intensity is expected to increase along the Tamil Nadu Coast including the capital city Chennai. Also, light to moderate rains are expected over coastal parts of Tamil Nadu during next the two to three days. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 66 per cent.

Kolkata:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rains are expected along the eastern coast such as Gangetic West Bengal, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur. Meanwhile, clouding is expected to increase over the costal stations such as South 24 Parganas and Midnapore, tomorrow evening onwards.