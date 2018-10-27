Weather forecast for Oct 28: Rain likely in Kolkata in next 24 hours

New Delhi, Oct 27: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai on October 28.

Bengaluru

According to Skymet weather, During the next 24 hours, the state of Karnataka and Telangana are expected to remain almost dry. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 44 per cent.

Delhi:

Severe pollution conditions have again hit the Delhi-NCR region. Morning and evening hours are particularly showing a steep rise in the pollutant content in air with visibility limited to a few kilometers. As per Skymet weather, Morning will remain misty/hazy in Northwest Plains. Delhi will remain dry with thick haziness during morning. Afternoon will be comfortable. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 42 per cent.

Chennai:

The south peninsula of the country remained almost dry during the last 24 hours. However, isolated south coastal stations of Tamil Nadu received moderate rain and light rain occurred in parts of Kerala. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, rainfall activity to reduce from most parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Meanwhile, light rain may occur over few places of extreme southern parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 60 per cent.

Kolkata:

The entire state of West Bengal has been receiving dry weather conditions since the last many days. Similarly, during the last 24 hours also the weather over most parts of the state remained dry. Further also during the next 24 hours dry weather will prevail in West Bengal. However now after this prolonged dry spell, after the next 24 hours, rainfall activity is expected to occur over few parts of Gangetic West Bengal. Meanwhile, clouding is expected to increase over the costal stations such as South 24 Parganas and Midnapore, tomorrow evening onwards.