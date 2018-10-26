  • search

Weather forecast for Oct 27: Nights to be 'chilly' in Bengaluru as mercury drops

    New Delhi, Oct 26: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai on October 27.

    Bengaluru:

    Bangaloreans have been witnessing a sudden dip in temperature across the state over the past few days and Bengaluru is no exception. According to Met department, the northeast monsoon is likely to set in soon and hence, the northerly winds are pushing down temperatures in Karnataka. Since the Winter is approaching, low night temperatures is said to continue. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 44 per cent.

    Delhi:

    The inhabitants of Delhi and Noida have been witnessing bad air quality since many past days. However, on Friday the pollution levels touched a new level as soon as the intensity of winds decreased. As per Skymet weather, an upper air Cyclonic Circulation is over Rajasthan and in next 48 hours, this system would move in northeast direction heading towards Delhi-NCR. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 42 per cent.

    Chennai:

    Northeast Monsoon is becoming a little overdue for the state of Tamil Nadu following a similar track of the last three years when the season had witnessed a delayed onset. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, the south coastal parts will see some good rains during the time of the onset. There is likely to be a system off the coast of Tamil Nadu, but the rainfall will remain mostly off the coast which will further move towards North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast will see some heavy rains. Meanwhile, only isolated pockets of south coastal Tamil Nadu may receive light to moderate rainfall activity. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 60 per cent.

    Mumbai:

    Mumbai rains change dramatically as the month of October appears after Monsoon withdraws. As per Skymet Weather, in the coming days also, rainfall activity is not expected over the city of Mumbai. Due to rains being on the lower side, Mumbai is likely to see the driest October rains in a decade with the lower being in 2008. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 37 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 39 per cent.

    Story first published: Friday, October 26, 2018, 17:22 [IST]
