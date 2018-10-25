Weather forecast for Oct 26: Scattered rain likely in Hyderabad in next 24 hours

New Delhi, Oct 25: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chennai on October 26.

Bengaluru:

As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, Scattered light rains will occur over South Tamil Nadu, North Interior Karnataka, South Madhya Maharashtra and South Konkan & Goa, and Rajasthan. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 51 per cent.

Delhi:

The month of October has remained dry for the national capital. The last time the city saw significant rains was on September 26. As per Skymet weather, cloudy weather conditions are expected on October 27 and patchy rains may also be observed on that day, but they will be very light in nature. Pollution levels are all set to increase once again with winds changing along with a change in the humidity levels. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 37 per cent.

Hyderabad:

Southwest Monsoon ended with 24% surplus rain for Telangana as the state received frequent rain activities throughout the Monsoon season. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, scattered rains to occur over Telangana for the next 24 to 48 hours. These rains will be due to a Confluence Zone amalgamation by approaching dry and humid winds. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 53 per cent.

Chennai:

As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, during next 24 hours, Scattered light rains will occur over South Tamil Nadu, North Interior Karnataka, South Madhya Maharashtra and South Konkan & Goa, and Rajasthan. Meanwhile, only isolated pockets of south coastal Tamil Nadu may receive light to moderate rainfall activity.

Kolkata:

State of West Bengal continues to experience dry and sultry weather. Along with this, state has been highly rain deficient during the month of October. As per Skymet Weather, for next 3 days weather will remain dry over the state but a trough is expected to form along the east coast by tomorrow. Kolkata is also likely to record some good showers during this time period.