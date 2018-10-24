Weather forecast for Oct 25: On and off rains likely in Hyderabad

New Delhi, Oct 24: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai on October 25.

Bengaluru:

As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rains are likely over South Tamil Nadu, South Kerala, North Interior Karnataka and South Madhya Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 51 per cent.

Delhi:

There seems to be no relief for the people residing in the national capital as the air quality continued to worsen on Wednesday with pollution levels remaining in "poor category". Experts have predicted that the air quality would continue to be poor for the next two days, making it difficult for people to continue outdoor activities. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 37 per cent.

Hyderabad:

Every year the month of October showers rains over the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, but this time the month started on a dry note for these two states. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, very light rains are expected to occur around October 26 and 27 in some parts of Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 53 per cent.

Chennai:

As on October 24, Tamil Nadu is rain surplus by 15%, but as expected, the state is experiencing reduced rains since the few days. However, during the last 24 to 48 hours, significant reduction in rainfall activity has been observed. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, rains to pick up pace and good rains are likely to commence over the Southern Peninsula including the state of Tamil Nadu. However, intensity of rains will be more over the southern and coastal stations, while the interior and northern parts will catch up gradually. Meanwhile, only isolated pockets of south coastal Tamil Nadu may receive light to moderate rainfall activity.