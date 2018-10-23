Weather forecast for Oct 24: Rains likely to reduce in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Oct 23: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram on October 24.

Bengaluru:

Rains have once again reduced over the state of Karnataka. According to Skymet Weather, a trough is expected to develop from Madhya Maharashtra to North interior Karnataka. Therefore, scattered light to moderate rains to occur over North interior Karnataka, but rains will remain subdued over Coastal and South interior Karnataka. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 51 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhi's air quality continued to be in the "poor" category Tuesday, a day after it had improved from "very poor" Air Quality Index (AQI) zone. The air quality in the national capital had shown signs of improvement Monday as it moved from 'very poor' to 'poor' category, but experts said it could deteriorate in the coming days due to toxic air coming out of a fire at Bhalswa landfill site. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 37 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, Light rains are expected over parts of North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana with isolated spells of rains over Coastal Odisha. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 53 per cent.

Mumbai:

It seems the mother nature has no plans to show mercy over the state of Maharashtra as once again the dry weather has taken over the entire state. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, In the coming days, sky might become party cloudy along the coast for sometime and thunder cloud may develop in some parts of extreme south Madhya Maharashtra and adjoining coastal areas with chances of few drops of rain for a short period. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 43 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Rains in Kerala have reduced in the past 24 hours, as had been previously stated by Skymet Weather. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, rains to reduce even more over the entire state of Kerala. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 75 per cent.

Chennai:

The rapid withdrawal of Southeast Monsoon and slight delay in onset of the Northeast Monsoon has resulted in deficient rains for the month of October countrywide. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, during the coming three days, rains to vacate from the northern and interior parts of Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, only isolated pockets of south coastal Tamil Nadu may receive light to moderate rainfall activity.