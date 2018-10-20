India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Weather forecast for Oct 21: Rain likely to continue in Chennai for another 24 hours

By
    New Delhi, Oct 20: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata on October 21.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Bengaluru

    In South Coastal India, at present, a low-level trough is extending from Coastal Karnataka to Madhya Maharashtra and a Cyclonic Circulation lies over Coastal Karnataka. According to Skymet Weather, coastal stations and few parts of southern Karnataka to witness rain and thundershower activities for another 24 hours. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 65 per cent.

    Delhi:

    According to Skymet weather, the air quality in Delhi-NCR has touched its peak and slipped into 'very poor' category due to bursting of fire crackers and burning of effigies on Dussehra. Other factor is the rampant stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana as shown in NASA images in the last two weeks. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 35 per cent.

    Hyderabad:

    The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that in next 24 hours Isolated rains are likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Coastal Maharashtra. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 75 per cent.

    Chennai:

    As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, in the next 24 hours Rainfall activity with isolated heavy showers will continue over southern and coastal parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 65 per cent.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 20, 2018, 20:28 [IST]
