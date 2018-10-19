Weather forecast for Oct 20: Chennai likely to get more rain in coming days

New Delhi, Oct 19: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata on October 20.

Bengaluru:

According to Skymet Weather, During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rains with few heavy spells are expected over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, and Interior Tamil Nadu. Bengaluru is likely to record few showers as well. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 27 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 76 per cent.

Delhi:

The air quality in Delhi remains in the poor category, owing to constant stubble burning in the neighboring states of Punjab and Haryana. Delhi rains had remained absent for a really long time. So much so that the city has been witnessing dry weather conditions for quite some time now. According to Skymet weather, Delhi might witness light rain and some winds over the weekend, the level of moisture in the air and the pollutants from the stubble fires, industrial pollution, vehicle exhaust could impact the air quality negatively. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 39 per cent.

Hyderabad:

The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that Isolated rains may occur over Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 75 per cent.

Chennai:

The state of Tamil Nadu has seen a good month of October in terms of rainfall activities. While the other parts of the country continue to see deficient rains, Kerala along with the state of Tamil Nadu saw good rains due to which the state continues to be on the surplus side. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, Tamil Nadu along with Chennai are expected to see good rains for the next 24 to 48 hours. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 65 per cent.

Kolkata:

Moderate to heavy showers occurred over Kolkata between Oct 10 and 14. Even the festivities of Durga Puja started amid heavy rains. These rains were due to the influence of Cyclone Titli which later weakened and moved toward Northeast India and then reduced over Kolkata. According to Skymet Weather, Kolkata is near the vicinity of the sea therefore sultry weather will continue over the city. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity around 61 per cent.