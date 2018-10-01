Weather forecast for Oct 2: Warm, dry days ahead for Mumbai in next 24 hours

New Delhi, Oct 1: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Thiruvananthpuram for October 2.

Bengaluru:

The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that during the next 24 hours, Scattered light to moderate rains occurred over rest parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Meghalaya, Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and at isolated places of Andhra Pradesh, North interior Karnataka and Madhya Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 70 per cent.

Delhi:

The Delhi and the NCR region has seen normal rains this time with the deficiency being a mere -1 percent this time. As per Skymet weather, in the coming days the weather over Delhi NCR is expected to remain dry and warm. Also, during the next 48 hours, Monsoon is expected to mark withdrawal over the Delhi-NCR region. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 53 per cent.

Hyderabad:

With near normal rains, the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are rain deficient by 11% and 2% respectively. As per Skymet weather, rain and thundershower activities are expected to continue mainly towards afternoon and late evening over most parts of Interior Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This situation is expected to continue for another 12 hours. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 79 per cent.

Mumbai:

The state of Maharashtra has been seeing dry weather conditions in most parts. As per Skymet weather, Mumbai will see increase in temperatures, due to prevalence of northeasterly air mass in the lower levels. Moreover, humid conditions will reduce as these winds are dry in nature. Hence, very warm weather with dry weather conditions are expected during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, light rains are likely over the city. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity around 66 per cent.

Thiruvananthpuram:

With Southwest Monsoon officially coming to an end On September 30, the conditions have now become favorable for setting in of Northeast Monsoon. As per Skymet weather, from October 4, rainfall activity is likely to increase substantially over the state as heavy to very heavy rains are expected. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity around 79 per cent.