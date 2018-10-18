Weather forecast for Oct 19: Heavy rains likely in Chennai

New Delhi, Oct 16: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram on October 19.

Bengaluru:

The state capital has been witnessing rains since last 2-3 days, with both intensity and spread increasing on Thursday. According to Skymet Weather, these rains can be attributed to a cyclonic circulation that has been persisting over Interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining Kerala. The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast moderate rains with few intense showers to continue for another 24 hours over Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 27 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 76 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhi rains had remained absent for a really long time. So much so that the city has been witnessing dry weather conditions for quite some time now. According to Skymet weather, rains are expected to occur over the national capital for some time at least. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 39 per cent.

Hyderabad:

The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that Isolated rains may occur over Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 75 per cent.

Chennai:

Chennai has recorded good rains during the first week of October. However, since October 8, the capital city of Tamil Nadu had begun to witness dry and warm weather conditions. Although, interior parts of Tamil Nadu were seeing moderate showers due to persistence of a north south trough running across Interior Tamil Nadu. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, few spells of rains are expected over Chennai and its suburbs during the next 24 to 48 hours. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 71 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram:

According to Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rains with few heavy spells are expected over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, parts of Tamil Nadu and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Bengaluru and Chennai are likely to record moderate showers. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 77 per cent.