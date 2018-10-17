Weather forecast for Oct 18: Bengaluru to receive heavy rains in next 48 hours

New Delhi, Oct 16: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram on October 18.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru along with other parts of interior region have been witnessing on and off rains for last many days. However, any heavy spell have remained far and few. The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that Bengaluru likely to receive few good spells of rain during the next 2-3 days, i.e. until October 19. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 27 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 80 per cent.

Delhi:

According to Skymet weather,As a result, minimum temperatures may witness further fall across northwestern plains of Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 41 per cent.

Hyderabad:

Weather of Hyderabad was dry since the beginning of October as an anti-Cyclone was persisting over central parts of the country. Although, isolated light rains occurred over the city on October 14, despite this the weather remained mainly warm. The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that few more good showers over Hyderabad during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, the weather will go dry once again. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 70 per cent.

Chennai:

As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rains with few heavy spells are expected to continue over Kerala. In fact, heavy showers would also cover Rayalaseema, Karnataka, parts of Tamil Nadu and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 70 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala has been recording moderate to heavy rains for the last couple of days. According to Skymet Weather, this is not all as we can expect some more heavy showers in the store for the state at least till Thursday. The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that Scattered rains would still continue over the state but with reducing intensity. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 77 per cent.