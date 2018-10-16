Weather forecast for Oct 17: Rain likely to continue in Chennai

New Delhi, Oct 16: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram on October 17.

Bengaluru:

Until October 15, Coastal Karnataka has received normal rains but both North interior Karnataka and South interior Karnataka are rain deficient. The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that these weather systems are likely to bring moderate rains with few heavy spells over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka during next 2-3 days. In fact, state capital of Bengaluru also stands a fair chance of rains. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 27 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 81 per cent.

Delhi:

The months of October and November see a rise in Delhi pollution levels. Increased levels of pollution have now become a constant part of capital territory during this time of the year. During these two months, the minimum temperature starts dropping thereby leading to formation of haze and mist in morning hours. According to Skymet weather, good rains and strong north westerlies will help in getting rid from this severe pollution. The strong winds and good rain will carry away or spread the pollution in wider area. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 39 per cent.

Hyderabad:

After a good Monsoon season, October started on a dry note for Telangana. Although isolated light rains have occurred in southern districts of Telangana during the last 24 hours, but most of other districts including Hyderabad remained dry. The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that scattered light rains to continue over southern districts of Telangana for next 24 hours, thereafter weather will once again go dry. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 75 per cent.

Chennai:

As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, Scattered light to moderate rains are likely over Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, North Interior Karnataka, South Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 72 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram:

During the month of October, Kerala has been witnessing good rains with some bouts of heavy showers as well. Moreover, Cyclone Luban was one such system which had wreaked havoc over the state giving heavy showers over many parts. The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that, moderate rains with one or two heavy spells of showers will continue over the state of Kerala in the next three days or so. Cities of Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Alappuzha, Punalur, Kottayam will continue to see good showers. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 77 per cent.