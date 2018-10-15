Weather forecast for Oct 16: Rain likely to increase in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Oct 15: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram on October 16.

Bengaluru:

Since the beginning of October, Coastal Karnataka has been receiving on and off rains, which is why the average rains of Coastal Karnataka are near normal. During the last 24 hours, Bengaluru received light rain after remaining dry for almost five days. The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that in the next 24 hours, Bengaluru may also receive few moderate spells during the next two to three days. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 77 per cent.

Delhi:

As the winter season starts to commence over the northwestern plains of India including the capital city, Delhi, pollution levels start to rise. According to Skymet weather, during the month of October and November, stubble burning also takes place in Punjab and Haryana. Therefore, the prevailing winds from northwest and the smoke of stubble burning reaches Delhi, making the capital city extremely polluted. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 42 per cent.

Hyderabad:

The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that in the next 24 hours, Scattered light to moderate rains are likely over coastal and south Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 71 per cent.

Chennai:

As per weathermen at Skymet Weather,During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rains with one or two heavy spells are expected to continue over Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 74 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The last 24 hours were rainy enough for the state with some areas recording heavy rains as well. The spread and intensity of rainfall has varied throughout the state with coastal parts observing more rainfall than the others. The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that Kerala is expected to continue receiving rainfall activities during the next few days for now. In fact, cities of Punalur, Karipur, Thrissur, Alappuzha, Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram will see good rains. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 80 per cent.