Weather forecast for Oct 15: Chennai may get rain in next few days

New Delhi, Oct 14: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram on October 15.

Bengaluru:

The state of Karnataka did see some rainfall activity in the last 24 hours. However, it was just the coastal areas seeing these rains while the interior parts mostly remained dry. These rainfall activities can be attributed to the Cyclonic Circulation over Goa and adjoining areas. Moreover, these rainfall activities are expected to continue for another 24 to 48 hours. However, these showers will not be heavy in nature at all. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 71 per cent.

Delhi:

The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that in the next 24 hours, Haziness during the morning hours will prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal and northeastern states. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 38 per cent.

Hyderabad:

The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that in the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rains with one or two heavy spells may occur over North coast of Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 57 per cent.

Chennai:

The state of Tamil Nadu has been witnessing good rainfall activities for the past 24 hours or so. In fact, a few areas have also seen some heavy showers. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, rainfall activity is expected to continue over the state with West Tamil Nadu seeing heavier rains ahead. Not only this, other parts of Tamil Nadu will also see good rains which might increase after 24 hours. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 71 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Good rainfall activities have been occurring over the state of Kerala in the last 24 hours. Now, rainfall will continue over the state with the coastal areas of Kerala recording good rains. In fact, cities of Punalur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Karipur, Thiruvananthapuram will see good rains. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity around 77 per cent.