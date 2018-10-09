India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Weather forecast for Oct 10: Heavy rains likely in Kolkata

By
    New Delhi, Oct 9: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata for October 10.

    Bengaluru:

    The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that during the next 24 hours, light rains with few moderLight to moderate rains with heavy spells may continue over Coastal Karnataka, South interior Karnataka, parts of Kerala, interior parts of Tamil Nadu, Coastal Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 71 per cent.

    Delhi:

    Moderate to heavy rains have been occurring over the states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu for past many days. The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that in the next 24 hours, Delhi and NCR might experience some thunder activities around October 9 and 10. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 56 per cent.

    Chennai:

    Moderate to heavy rains have been occurring over the states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu for past many days. The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that light to moderate rains to continue over Interior Tamil Nadu, parts of Kerala and South Karnataka for the next 24-48 hours. The capital city of Tamil Nadu, Chennai may also witness light rainfall activity. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity around 60 per cent.

    Kolkata:

    After a break, rains are set to make a comeback over West Bengal. A Depression is seen over central Bay of Bengal which will eventually intensify into a Deep Depression during the next 24 hours. Not only this, it would gain more strength and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm, titled, Titli. This weather system is seen heading in northwest direction towards Odisha. The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that scattered rains are expected to start in parts of Gangetic West Bengal by the evening of October 9. As per Skymet Weather, by October 10, we can expect heavy to very heavy rains in Gangetic West Bengal including Kolkata. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity around 83 per cent.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
