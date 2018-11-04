Weather forecast for Nov 5: Tamil Nadu rains to continue

New Delhi, Nov 4: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai on November 5.

Bengaluru:

According to Skymet weather, Light rains occurred over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Madhya Maharashtra. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 61 per cent.

Delhi:

The national territory is under a tight grip of thick haze of dust and smog. As per Skymet Weather, Due to certain unfavorable weather and human generated conditions and coming festival of Deepawali, the pollution levels would once again go up. The intensity of winds is also expected to decrease post November 6, thereby by November 7, there will be a rise in pollution level. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 43 per cent

Chennai:

The state of Tamil Nadu is receiving rains since the last many days. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, the weather conditions in most parts of Tamil Nadu will be warm and humid. Thereafter, rain and thundershower will start from the southeastern parts of Tamil Nadu. Further as time progresses the rains will also keep on increasing. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 71 per cent.

Mumbai:

Most parts of Mumbai also recorded hot day conditions with temperatures above 37˚C. However, morning remained pleasant and hazy with mild breeze. As per Skymet weather, Light rain is also possible in parts of Mumbai and adjoining region. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 57 per cent.