Weather forecast for Nov 30: Light rains in Bengaluru in next 24 hours

New Delhi, Nov 29: Northeast Monsoon performs well during October to December, while November is considered as the rainiest month for Tamil Nadu. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram on November 30.

Bengaluru:

The city of Bengaluru has received three spells of rain in the month of November, one was between November 1 and 3, another on 14 and 15 and thereafter the third one on November 21 and 23. As per Skymet Weather, some isolated light rains may occur over parts Bengaluru during the next 24 hours. Another spell of light rain is possible between December 4 and 5.

Delhi:

As per Skymet, Delhi pollution is expected to remain under 'very poor' category over many places. Shallow to moderate fog would continue over Northeastern states and over parts of North Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh. Delhi NCR could witness shallow fog in some pockets.

The inhabitants of Delhi-NCR witnessed a brief respite from severe pollution between November 23-25. The reason for this relief was the unabated moderate north- westerlies which continued for prolonged period. As per the weathermen, no change in weather pattern is expected for coming 2-3 days. Therefore, pollution levels will remain in very poor to severe category and may become hazardous in some pockets of Delhi-NCR.

Chennai:

During the last 24 hours, many districts of Tamil Nadu have received light to moderate rains while heavy spells were also experienced over one or two places. As per Skymet weather, isolated very light rains may occur over Chennai. Intensity of these rains is expected to increase around December 4.

Thiruvananthapuram:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rains and thundershowers with one or two heavy spells are likely to continue over many parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.