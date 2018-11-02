Weather forecast for Nov 3: As Northeast Monsoon arrives, rains to intensify in Chennai

New Delhi, Nov 2: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai on November 3.

Bengaluru:

Since past many days weather of Karnataka was almost dry. Although Northeast Monsoon has commenced but it has only given moderate to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu and parts of Kerala. According to Skymet weather, weather of North Interior Karnataka will remain mainly dry although some very light rains may be experienced over this region at a few places. These rains will continue for the next 24 to 48 hours before, the trough becomes insignificant. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 74 per cent.

Delhi:

The air quality in Delhi remained in the "very poor" category on Friday recording 368 on the Air Quality Index, according to data of the Central Pollution Control Board. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 49 per cent. On Thursday, the air quality in the national Capital was on the brink of turning severe due to stubble burning and weather conditions. SAFAR had said the air quality in the Delhi-National Capital Region is likely to deteriorate further over the next 10 days.

Chennai:

With Northeast Monsoon making an onset, Chennai rains are all set to intensify. In wake of the arrival of Monsoon, the city has already been recording light to moderate rains for the last few days. In fact, last 24 hours saw significant improvement in the rainfall. As per weathermen, weather conditions remain favourable for more showers during the next 24 hours, with some heavy spells also in offing for Chennai. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 79 per cent.

Mumbai:

Dry weather hascompletely taken over the entire state of Maharashtra. Since the very beginning of October, the state has been experiencing dry weather conditions and this trend can be seen continuing in the month of November too. As per Skymet weather,After a long time battle with dry weather conditions, Mumbaikars will finally get a chance to enjoy short spells of showers around November 3 and 5. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 45 per cent.