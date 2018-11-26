Weather forecast for Nov 27: Delhi pollution makes a comeback, may reach in severe category

New Delhi, Nov 26: During the next 24 hours, isolated light rains are possible over Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala and Lakshadweep. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram on November 27.

Bengaluru:

During the last 24 hours, the city of Bangalore experienced moderate rain and thunder shower activities. As per Skymet Weather, in the coming days, cloud cover is expected to reduce considerably over the area. However, dry weather will continue to prevail as the above system will be weakening and shifting westwards. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 61 per cent.

Delhi:

For good two to three days, inhabitants of Delhi-NCR witnessed much better air quality, specifically between November 23-25. As per the weathermen, easterly winds would continue for at least next 2-3 days. Wind speed would also remain light, mostly below 10 kmph. This tells us that pollution levels will remain in 'very poor' category until November 29.

Chennai:

As per Skymet weather, Tamil Nadu is one of the best performing state after Kerala during the Northeast Monsoon. At present, Tamil Nadu is rain deficient by 9 percent, in spite of two back to back weather systems approached the state of Tamil Nadu recently- one was cyclone 'Gaja' and another was a Well-Marked Low. Both have given heavy rains at many places over Tamil Nadu during the second and third week of November.

Thiruvananthapuram:

During the post Monsoon season, Kerala is the only state which has received normal rains. As per Skymet weather, Rains might return on the last day of the month and scattered rains are possible over the state between November 30 and December 2. However, the intensity of these rains will remain mostly light with one or two moderate spells.