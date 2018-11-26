  • search

Weather forecast for Nov 27: Delhi pollution makes a comeback, may reach in severe category

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 26: During the next 24 hours, isolated light rains are possible over Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala and Lakshadweep. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram on November 27.

    Weather forecast for Nov 27: Delhi pollution makes a comeback, may reach in severe category

    Bengaluru:

    During the last 24 hours, the city of Bangalore experienced moderate rain and thunder shower activities. As per Skymet Weather, in the coming days, cloud cover is expected to reduce considerably over the area. However, dry weather will continue to prevail as the above system will be weakening and shifting westwards. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 61 per cent.

    Delhi:

    For good two to three days, inhabitants of Delhi-NCR witnessed much better air quality, specifically between November 23-25. As per the weathermen, easterly winds would continue for at least next 2-3 days. Wind speed would also remain light, mostly below 10 kmph. This tells us that pollution levels will remain in 'very poor' category until November 29.

    Chennai:

    As per Skymet weather, Tamil Nadu is one of the best performing state after Kerala during the Northeast Monsoon. At present, Tamil Nadu is rain deficient by 9 percent, in spite of two back to back weather systems approached the state of Tamil Nadu recently- one was cyclone 'Gaja' and another was a Well-Marked Low. Both have given heavy rains at many places over Tamil Nadu during the second and third week of November.

    Thiruvananthapuram:

    During the post Monsoon season, Kerala is the only state which has received normal rains. As per Skymet weather, Rains might return on the last day of the month and scattered rains are possible over the state between November 30 and December 2. However, the intensity of these rains will remain mostly light with one or two moderate spells.

    Read more about:

    weather forecast delhi pollution new delhi indian meteorological department

    Story first published: Monday, November 26, 2018, 17:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 26, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue