Weather forecast for Nov 25: Rains to reduce over Chennai in next 24 hours

    New Delhi, Nov 24: During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain will occur over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on November 24.

    Representational Image

    Bengaluru
    Bengaluru witnessed cloudy weather on Saturday. All thanks to the trough in easterlies is extending from Comorin region to interior parts of Tamil Nadu. As per Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, Light rain will occur over isolated places of South Interior Karnataka and South Andaman and Nicobar Islands. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 61 per cent.

    Delhi:
    The inhabitants of Delhi-NCR have been witnessing dry and little warm days during day time and cool weather during night. As per the weathermen, there will be clouding on November 27-28, but the weather will still continue to remain dry. Light winds will prevail during that time and pollution levels will make a spike. Thus, local citizens and residents are advised to be very cautious and they need not step out of the house without masks.

    Chennai:
    Tamil Nadu has been receiving widespread rainfall activity since last many days. These rains have also reduced the states rain deficiency to some extent. As per Skymet weather, rains over Tamil Nadu are expected to decrease significantly after the next 18 to 24 hours. And in Chennai, clouding and rain to decrease over the city. Day temperatures are expected to increase, and minimum temperatures will remain between 23 to 25 degrees.

    Mumbai:
    The state of Maharashtra saw relief from the prolonged dry and warm spell as few rain showers were observed over the state between November 18 to November 22. Although, these rains were never expected to last for long, yet were fruitful to provide a relief from prolonged aridness. As per Skymet weather, During the coming days also, dry weather conditions are expected to continue. Though, sky conditions may remain partly cloudy during the next 24 to 48 hours. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 69 per cent.

    chennai weather forecast

    Story first published: Saturday, November 24, 2018, 22:42 [IST]
