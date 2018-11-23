Weather forecast for Nov 24: Chennai rains to continue for another 10 hours

New Delhi, Nov 23: During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rains with few heavy spells are expected over North Coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on November 24.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru witnessed light rainfall on Friday. All thanks to the well-marked low pressure area over Bay of Bengal. As per Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain will be experienced at some places over Goa, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep Islands. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 61 per cent.

Delhi:

Winds have changed their direction since afternoon of November 21 over the capital region of Delhi and are now flowing from northwest direction. This has resulted in decrease in the long-prevailing pollution levels over Delhi-NCR. According to Skymet weather, weather conditions over Delhi and its nearby areas will remain mainly dry with clear sky conditions.

Chennai:

The capital city of Tamil Nadu, Chennai recorded its heaviest rain spell for the Northeast Monsoon season yesterday. Beginning from Wednesday evening, Chennai witnessed non-stop rain for 30 hours. As per Skymet weather, rains will decrease significantly and day temperatures over Chennai region will start to increase after 24 hours.

Mumbai:

This season, enjoying little showers together with'Vada Pav' will remain only a distant dream for Mumbaikars, as no possibilities of even light rain can be foreseen over the city. As per Skymet weather, during next few days, warm weather will persist during day hours. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 69 per cent.