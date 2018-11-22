  • search

Weather forecast for Nov 23: Rain intensity reduces, but drizzle to continue in Chennai

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 22: During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rains with few heavy spells are expected over North Coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram on November 23.

    Weather forecast for Nov 23: Rain intensity reduces, but drizzle to continue in Chennai

    Bengaluru:

    Bengaluru is all set to witness fresh spell of rain and thundershowers during the next 24 hours. All thanks to the well-marked low pressure area over Bay of Bengal. As per Skymet Weather, by November 23, rains would start receding as system would become less marked after coming on the coast. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 61 per cent.

    Delhi:

    Delhiites woke up to a cold and smoggy morning on Thursday, with the minimum temperature settling at 11.4 degrees Celsius. Met department forecast partly cloudy skies. According to Skymet weather, during next 24 hours, further fall in minimum temperatures is likely over northwest and central parts of India. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 76 per cent.

    Chennai:

    The well-marked low-pressure area is over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu Coast has now weakened into low pressure area and is now marked over Interior Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. As per Skymet weather, intensity of these rains will decrease but scattered rains will still continue over parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka and isolated pockets of Rayalaseema.

    Hyderabad:

    As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rains with few heavy spells are expected over North Coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining Coastal Andhra Pradesh. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 69 per cent.

    Read more about:

    weather forecast chennai heavy rains indian meteorological department

    Story first published: Thursday, November 22, 2018, 16:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 22, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue