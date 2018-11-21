  • search

Weather forecast for Nov 22: Bengaluru may see few good spells in the next 48 hours

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 21: Scattered light to moderate rains are possible over rest of Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram on November 22.

    Weather forecast for Nov 22: Bengaluru may see few good spells in the next 48 hours

    Bengaluru:

    The coastal, as well as north interior parts of Karnataka, have received good spells of rain on November 18 and 19. Rain bearing clouds had been engulfing the city since early morning hours, paving way for extremely pleasant weather conditions on Wednesday (November 21). As per Skymet Weather, dthe city of Bengaluru may too see a few good spells for the next 48 hours but then again we do not expect very heavy falls. The weather is likely to remain pleasant over most parts of Karnataka. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 61 per cent.

    Delhi:

    Delhi witnessed a cold Wednesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 12.4 degrees Celsius. Met department forecast mainly clear skies that will turn partly cloudy later in the day. Weather will once again become dry and cool with no rainfall in the coming week. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 76 per cent.

    Chennai:

    Wait for good Chennai rains has finally come to an end. In the last 24 hours the state capital has been witnessing rains and thundershowers of varying intensity. As per Skymet weather, moderate showers with one or two heavy spells over the city till tomorrow. On November 23, intensity of these rains will decrease significantly, but scattered rains will still continue. Thereafter, weather activities would almost cease. November is the second rainiest month for Chennai with an average of 374.4 mm of rain.

    Hyderabad:

    As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, During the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rains are expected over North Tamil Nadu and parts of Rayalaseema, South coastal Andhra Pradesh. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 69 per cent.

    Read more about:

    weather forecast bengaluru rains indian meteorological department

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 16:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 21, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue