Weather forecast for Nov 22: Bengaluru may see few good spells in the next 48 hours

New Delhi, Nov 21: Scattered light to moderate rains are possible over rest of Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram on November 22.

Bengaluru:

The coastal, as well as north interior parts of Karnataka, have received good spells of rain on November 18 and 19. Rain bearing clouds had been engulfing the city since early morning hours, paving way for extremely pleasant weather conditions on Wednesday (November 21). As per Skymet Weather, dthe city of Bengaluru may too see a few good spells for the next 48 hours but then again we do not expect very heavy falls. The weather is likely to remain pleasant over most parts of Karnataka. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 61 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhi witnessed a cold Wednesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 12.4 degrees Celsius. Met department forecast mainly clear skies that will turn partly cloudy later in the day. Weather will once again become dry and cool with no rainfall in the coming week. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 76 per cent.

Chennai:

Wait for good Chennai rains has finally come to an end. In the last 24 hours the state capital has been witnessing rains and thundershowers of varying intensity. As per Skymet weather, moderate showers with one or two heavy spells over the city till tomorrow. On November 23, intensity of these rains will decrease significantly, but scattered rains will still continue. Thereafter, weather activities would almost cease. November is the second rainiest month for Chennai with an average of 374.4 mm of rain.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rains are expected over North Tamil Nadu and parts of Rayalaseema, South coastal Andhra Pradesh. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 69 per cent.