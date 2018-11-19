  • search

Weather forecast for Nov 20: Moderate showers in Chennai for next two to three days

    New Delhi, Nov 19: The Cyclonic Storm Gaja wreaked havoc among southern pockets of Tamil Nadu in the past week. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram on November 20.

    Bengaluru:

    Bengaluru has been remained dry for couple of days. However, it witnessed light showers due to the influence of cyclone Gaja. As per Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, Light to moderate rains are expected to continue over parts of South Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 61 per cent.

    Delhi:

    The national capital's air quality remained under 'poor' category at various places. Citizens woke up to a hazy morning on Monday. According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), thick smog continued to engulf the national capital and is expected to make the situation worse in coming days. Hence, people are advised to keep their preventive plans ready.

    Chennai:

    While the southern districts of Tamil Nadu witnessed the most wallop of the storm, the northern parts inclusive of Chennai saw the minimum brunt. According to the weatherman at Skymet Weather, the low-pressure area positioned over South Central Bay of Bengal is expected to shift gradually westwards. According to weathermen, moderate showers with isolated heavy spells over the city during the next two to three days. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 76 per cent.

    Hyderabad:

    The coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh have been receiving good rainfall activity in wake of cyclonic storm Gaja. As per Skymet weather, Light to moderate rains are expected at isolated places of Jammu and Kashmir, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 69 per cent.

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 15:59 [IST]
