Weather forecast for Nov 19: Bengaluru likely to witness on and off rains for next 24 to 36 hours

New Delhi, Nov 18: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram on November 19.

Bengaluru:

The tourists prefer to visit different parts of Karnataka throughout the year because of its varied beauty of nature. The coastal regions generally remain hot and humid while the central area is experienced as extreme. As per Skymet Weather, rains will occur for next 24 to 36 hours. However, northern parts of Karnataka will remain dry. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 61 per cent.

Delhi:

Dry weather along with pollution is making a deadly combination for the residents of Delhi. According to a survey of WHO, the air quality in Delhi is the worst than any major city in the world. As per Skymet Weather, due to the presence of light winds during early morning, evening and night hours, pollution will remain at its peak. This Pollution level will increase during next 48 hours and likely to come under "very poor" category. Hence, people are advised to keep their preventive plans ready.

Chennai:

Cyclone Gaja lashed Tamil Nadu with moderate to heavy rains during the last 24 hours, but the state capital of Chennai escaped the fury of the storm. The city only managed with light showers, with few intense spells over some isolated pockets. According to weathermen, weather in Chennai would now become dry for the next four to five days. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 76 per cent.

Hyderabad:

The coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh have been receiving good rainfall activity in wake of cyclonic storm Gaja. Meanwhile, the northern parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remained mainly dry. As per Skymet weather, rains to once again commence over the coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh and isolated pockets of South Telangana during the next 24 hours. However, after 48 hours, rains will increase significantly over south coastal stations of Andhra Pradesh. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 69 per cent.