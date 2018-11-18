  • search

Weather forecast for Nov 19: Bengaluru likely to witness on and off rains for next 24 to 36 hours

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 18: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram on November 19.

    Weather forecast for Nov 19: Bengaluru likely to witness on and off rains for next 24 to 36 hours

    Bengaluru:

    The tourists prefer to visit different parts of Karnataka throughout the year because of its varied beauty of nature. The coastal regions generally remain hot and humid while the central area is experienced as extreme. As per Skymet Weather, rains will occur for next 24 to 36 hours. However, northern parts of Karnataka will remain dry. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 61 per cent.

    Delhi:

    Dry weather along with pollution is making a deadly combination for the residents of Delhi. According to a survey of WHO, the air quality in Delhi is the worst than any major city in the world. As per Skymet Weather, due to the presence of light winds during early morning, evening and night hours, pollution will remain at its peak. This Pollution level will increase during next 48 hours and likely to come under "very poor" category. Hence, people are advised to keep their preventive plans ready.

    Chennai:

    Cyclone Gaja lashed Tamil Nadu with moderate to heavy rains during the last 24 hours, but the state capital of Chennai escaped the fury of the storm. The city only managed with light showers, with few intense spells over some isolated pockets. According to weathermen, weather in Chennai would now become dry for the next four to five days. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 76 per cent.

    Hyderabad:

    The coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh have been receiving good rainfall activity in wake of cyclonic storm Gaja. Meanwhile, the northern parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remained mainly dry. As per Skymet weather, rains to once again commence over the coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh and isolated pockets of South Telangana during the next 24 hours. However, after 48 hours, rains will increase significantly over south coastal stations of Andhra Pradesh. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 69 per cent.

    Read more about:

    weather forecast bengaluru rains indian meteorological department

    Story first published: Sunday, November 18, 2018, 15:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 18, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue