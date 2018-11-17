Weather forecast for Nov 18: Chennai rains to increase after 48 hours

New Delhi, Nov 17: At least 33 people were killed in the severe cyclonic storm Gaja that battered Tamil Nadu coast Friday. As many as 82,000 people were evacuated before the cyclone made landfall between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam in the state. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted squally weather conditions in the area for the next 24 hours.

Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram on November 18.

Bengaluru

Cyclonic storm Gaja has been lashing good rains in South India especially the state of Tamil Nadu and Kerala along with southern parts of Karnataka. As per Skymet Weather, rains are expected to continue for the next 48 hours and reduce significantly after that. Both day and night temperatures have also dropped significantly over most parts of Karnataka. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 61 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhi was choked with hazardous pollution conditions between November 8 and 13. As per Skymet Weather, Delhi received good rains on November 13 and 14 which reduced the pollution levels significantly. Apart from this, as Skymet Weather had predicted, dry North-westerly winds have gained speed and are now blowing over the region (at a speed of 18-20 kmph) which has reduced the pollution further.

Chennai:

As predicted by Skymet Weather services, during the last 24 hours, moderate to heavy rainfall activity occurred over the western parts of Tamil Nadu and rest all parts received mainly light rains. Rains to gear up over the entire state after 48 hours. But during the next 48 hours also rains will continue over western parts along with some other parts. Chennai may also receive light rain during this period. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 76 per cent.

Hyderabad:

The coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh have been receiving good rainfall activity in wake of cyclonic storm Gaja. Meanwhile, the northern parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remained mainly dry. As per Skymet weather, rains to once again commence over the coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh and isolated pockets of South Telangana during the next 24 hours. However, after 48 hours, rains will increase significantly over south coastal stations of Andhra Pradesh. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 69 per cent.