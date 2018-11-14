Weather forecast for Nov 15: Bengaluru to receive showers due to cyclone Gaja

New Delhi, Nov 14: Cyclone Gaja to cross Tamil Nadu Coast by November 15 evening between Cuddalore and Nagapattinam. Before reaching the coast, this severe cyclone may once again weaken into a cyclonic storm. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram on November 15.

Bengaluru:

Since November 6, the weather conditions over most parts of Karnataka including the capital city, Bengaluru are dry.

As per Skymet Weather, a cyclonic storm named Gaja is moving towards Tamil Nadu Coast. This Cyclone is expected to cross and make a landfall over South Tamil Nadu by November 15 evening. With its landfall, scattered rains to commence over South Interior Karnataka including Bengaluru from November 15 afternoon. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 36 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhiites have been witnessing severe to hazardous pollution levels since November 8. The intensity of rain was light at most parts, and the spread was patchy. Due to this, pollution has faded away from Delhi to a great extent. As per Skymet Weather, between November 16-18, people will witness a relief and easy breathing patterns will make a comeback. Icy cold winds will drop the minimums in Delhi by 4-5 degree-Celsius. Maximums are expected to fall marginally.

Chennai:

Chennai rains had seen a good end of October wherein the rainfall activity had even spilled over to November. Moreover, from October 28 to November 6 was the time when rainfall had occurred in the city of Chennai. As per Skymet weather, Chennai may receive another good spell of rain on November 20 and 21. Therefore, it is safe to say, that rainy days are ahead for the city of Chennai. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 66 per cent.

Hyderabad:

Cyclonic Storm Gaja is presently over West-Central Bay of Bengal and is moving towards Tamil Nadu coast. As per Skymet weather, rains are expected to to pick up pace along the Tamil Nadu Coast, while rains would commence by November 15 over Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 32 per cent.