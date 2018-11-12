Weather forecast for Nov 13: As Cyclone Gaja advances, heavy rain likely in Chennai, Hyderabad

New Delhi, Nov 12: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram on November 13.

Bengaluru:

Both Kerala and Karnataka are witnessing dry weather conditions since last few days. The Cyclonic storm Gaja is over Bay of Bengal and it will move in a westerly direction towards Tamil Nadu coast. Due to the system, we can expect light to moderate rains over South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala. According to Skymet weather, scattered rains will be experienced over South Interior Karnataka and many parts of Kerala on November 15-16. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 36 per cent.

Delhi:

Before and after Diwali, the pollution levels in Delhi-NCR have dropped from very poor to severe and hazardous category. The concerned authorities have taken all the actions to curb pollution, but they did not find any success. As per Skymet Weather, similar weather conditions to continue for coming 2-3 days. However, isolated light rains over Delhi-NCR is possible on November 13-14. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 48 per cent

Chennai:

A Cyclonic Storm, Gaja formed over Bay of Bengal, due to which, winds have converged over the cyclone and the weather conditions over Tamil Nadu have also become dry since the last few days. As per Skymet weather, scattered light rains to commence over Tamil Nadu including the capital city Chennai from November 13. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 66 per cent.

Hyderabad:

After making landfall over Tamil Nadu Coast on November 15, cyclone Gaja will degenerate rapidly and rains will also decrease significantly over Andhra Pradesh. As per Skymet weather, from November 14, rain intensity will increase, and moderate rains are expected over all these coastal districts on November 15. Light rains may also occur over Guntur, Cuddapah and Anantapur. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 32 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Assam, Meghalaya, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal and South Tamil Nadu and Kerala may also receive scattered light rainfall activity. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 73 per cent.